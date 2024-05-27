Russia to build two power plants at Uzbekistan’s lakes — Putin

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russian specialists will build two pumped storage plants at lakes in Uzbekistan, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Uzbekistan’s counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Good prospects for cooperation in the hydropower sector are in place. RusHydro is providing assistance to Uzbekistan in creating maneuvering generation facilities, which will help to level the energy balance of the country and support continuous operation of the entire energy system of Uzbekistan," the Russian president said.

"Two large-scale construction projects of pumped storage plants are on the agenda," Putin added.