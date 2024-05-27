Transition to payments in national currencies critical, Putin says

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. The transition of Russia and Uzbekistan to national currencies in bilateral payments is of utmost importance, President Vladimir Putin said in conclusion of Russia-Uzbekistan talks.

"Our countries are consistently moving to national currencies in payments, which we consider to be of critical importance," Putin said. Financial mutual settlements strengthen cooperation among credit and banking institutions, the Russian leader said. The share of the ruble in bilateral commercial transactions reached 58% as of the end of the last year and continues growing, Putin added.

Russia is one of key business partners of Uzbekistan, the President said. The trade turnover increased as of the end of the last year and totaled almost $10 bln, the Russian leader added.