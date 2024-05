MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Rosatom is not removing from the agenda the issue of building a high-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, CEO of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev said on the air with the Rossiya-1 TV Channel.

"We do not remove from the agenda the issue of [building] a high-capacity plant, to be of 2.5 GW on the whole," the chief executive said.

On May 27, Russia and Uzbekistan signed documents of building a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.