Pakistani Minister of Trade to visit Iran to discuss intergovernmental agreements — report

ISLAMABAD, May 28. /TASS/. Minister of Trade of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan will lead the high-level delegation, which will soon be sent to Iran to continue to work out all issues that were discussed during late President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Islamabad, the Business Recorder reported.

According to the newspaper, such instructions have been approved by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. The Ministry of Trade was ordered to comprehensively prepare to the high-level visit to Iran and to inform the prime minister on progress on all issues, discussed during Raisi’s recent visit. In addition, the ministry was ordered to organize a meeting with the Iranian side on cooperation in IT during the upcoming visit.

The late President of Iran made a three-day official visit to Pakistan on April 22-24. He met with Prime Minister Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, speakers of both chambers of the parliament and the heads of Punjab and Sindh provinces.