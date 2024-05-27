Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in battle for Berestovoye

LUGANSK, May 27. /TASS/. Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops in the battle for the village of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, State Duma MP, coordinator for inter-parliamentary ties with the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) parliament Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS on Monday.

"Over 73 soldiers surrendered," the lawmaker said, replying to a corresponding question from TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on May 26 that Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the community of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region.