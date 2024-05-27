Belarus, Russia start joint air force, air defense exercises in Belarus — ministry

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia kicked off joint exercises of their air forces and air defenses in Belarus, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

"In the period from May 27 to 31, as part of an effort to improve the unified regional air defense system of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation and in the interests of improving the interoperability and skills of commanding units and flight personnel, a joint flight tactical exercise involving the forces and capabilities of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Air Force of the Russian Federation is being conducted under the direction of the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the exercise will rehearse missions "to protect government and military facilities from airstrikes."

"In addition, air crews will work on a number of issues in the interests of protecting units of the ground forces," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the exercise involves Belarusian military aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces and air surveillance troops, along with Russian reconnaissance, fighter and army aircraft.

"The exercises will rehearse control of mixed aviation forces, as well as the organization of collaboration while performing combat training missions," the statement said.