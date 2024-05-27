Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region and the settlement of Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region and gained more advantageous positions… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and improved their tactical position," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops inflict over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops inflicted more than 300 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units continue advancing deep into the enemy defenses. They inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 125th mechanized and 112th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Granov in the Kharkov Region. They repulsed two counterattacks by enemy assault groups in areas near the settlements of Glubokoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 318 personnel, a tank and two armored combat vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun and a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian forces repel three Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area where the enemy lost roughly 405 troops and a British-made howitzer over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 66th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repelled three counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 405 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle and five motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a British-made 155mm Braveheart howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two 122mm Bastion multiple rocket launchers, it said.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops improved frontline positions and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th mechanized, 105th and 118th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Razdolovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 460 personnel, four motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a UK-manufactured 105mm L119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian forces repel five Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area where the enemy lost more than 300 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger and 24th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Semyonovka and Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past 24 hours, they repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 71st jaeger, 47th and 110th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Ocheretino, Solovyovo and Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 335 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, three 152mm Msta-B howitzers, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher and a US-manufactured 105mm M102 light towed howitzer, it specified.

Ukrainian army loses 130 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 130 troops in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 130 personnel, five motor vehicles, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces struck two Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area where the enemy lost roughly 40 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 37th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and Vesyoloye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 40 personnel, three motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy six smart bombs, 44 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down six French-made smart bombs and 44 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down six French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 14 US-made HIMARS rockets and Olkha rockets and 44 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in over 110 areas in past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in more than 110 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck amassed enemy manpower and military equipment in 114 areas," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 603 Ukrainian warplanes, 274 helicopters, 24,700 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,172 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,318 multiple rocket launchers, 9,887 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,027 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.