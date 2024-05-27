New Turkish constitution must be adopted, president says

ISTANBUL, May 27. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to adopt a new constitution to replace the current one adopted after the 1980 military coup.

"The time of coups and [military] memorandums in this country is over. <...> The current constitution undermines the credibility of politics, Turkey cannot move forward under it," Erdogan said in a speech broadcast by the TRT Haber TV channel.

The Turkish president once again voiced the initiative to adopt a new constitution on the "island of democracy and freedom" in the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul, where former Prime Minister Adnan Menderes and two ministers of his government were executed after the 1961 military coup. On May 27, Turkey commemorates the anniversary of this coup. "We will not forget or forgive the plotters neither after 64 years nor centuries," Erdogan said.