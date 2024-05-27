Construction of small nuclear plant in Uzbekistan to start this summer

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Construction of a small-capacity nuclear power plant will start in Uzbekistan this summer, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"Rosatom confirmed the indisputable global leadership in the nuclear power sector, having signed the world’s first export contract for construction of the small-capacity nuclear power plant. This is not merely a preliminary agreement, we will promptly initiate construction, as early as this year," Likhachev said, cited by Rosatom.

The project stipulates construction of the small nuclear plant with the 330 MW capacity with six reactors of 55 MW each.