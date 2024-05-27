Evacuation warning in Japan following DPRK’s missile launch canceled

TOKYO, May 27. /TASS/. The evacuation warning for the residents of Japan's Okinawa prefecture following the DPRK’s missile launch has been canceled.

According to the Japanese emergency alert system J-Alert, the missile will not fly over Japan.

Meanwhile, the NHK TV channel showed footage of a bright flash in the sky, looking like an explosion, near the China-DPRK border. Local observers speculate that the previously announced launch of the satellite may have ended unsuccessfully.

Japan's Coast Guard earlier said it had received notification from the DPRK of plans for launching a satellite between May 27 and June 4. The areas of the likely fall of the rocket’s stages are outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

On November 21, 2023 the DPRK launched its first reconnaissance satellite Mulligyong-1 after two unsuccessful attempts. Pyongyang promised to launch three more satellites in 2024.