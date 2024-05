LUGANSK, May 27. /TASS/. Ukraine struck Lugansk with missiles carrying cluster munitions, the strike caused a fire, Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said.

"Ukrainian nationalists delivered another missile strike on Lugansk with cluster munitions. The attack was followed by a fire," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

A spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS earlier that, according to preliminary data, several people were hurt.