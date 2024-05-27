European countries not at war with Russia — Macron

PARIS, May 27. /TASS/. European countries are not at war with Russia and its people, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech in Dresden.

"We, the Europeans, are not at war with Russia and the Russian people," Macron said in comments that were broadcast on the Elysee Palace's X account.

However, he said EU countries plan to continue providing assistance to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The French president also said the Europeans support efforts for a long-lasting peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

"Peace will not mean the capitulation of Ukraine. It will be a peace that the Ukrainians themselves will choose," Macron stated.

Macron arrived in Germany on May 26 on the first state visit by a French president in 24 years for meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Macron's schedule, which was made available by the Elysee Palace, includes a meeting of the joint defense and security council on May 28, followed by a joint meeting of cabinets from the two countries.