Russia, Uzbekistan to continue defense cooperation — statement

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will continue paying attention to bilateral defense cooperation and interaction between law-enforcement and security agencies of both countries, according to a statement signed after the Russian leader’s state visit to the Central Asian republic.

"The heads of state will continue paying attention to cooperation in the defense sphere and interaction between law-enforcement, security and emergencies agencies of the two countries," the statement reads.

Both sides also stressed the importance of further strengthening interaction between competent agencies in countering present-day challenges and threats and protecting state governance, law and order from external interference.

"Combatting terrorism and extremism, illicit drug and arms trafficking, cross-border organized crime, human trafficking and economic crimes will remain in the focus of attention," the statement reads.