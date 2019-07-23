British politics to be in for ‘gales and earthquakes’ under Johnson rule — Russian MP

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. British politics is going to be in for "gales" now that Boris Johnson has been elected as the leader of the British Conservative Party and "the same old cemetery despair" will continue to dominate relations between Moscow and London, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"British politics is in for gales and earthquakes, I dare suggest. And the British-Russian relations are in for the same old cemetery despair they have been plunged into by Johnson and the like. It’s going to be no fun," Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the International Affairs Committee of Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house), wrote on his Facebook account.

In his words, Johnson’s nomination can be ranked among "the scope of strange things within the domestic agenda of that country." "That’d be all right if Great Britain was engrossed with its Scotland and its Brexit only, not seeking, with or without any reason, to go beyond its national competences. The reputation of the ‘Mistress of the Seas,’ which became history long ago, keeps on stirring the minds of British politicians, including, undoubtedly, Mr. Jonson," Kosachev noted.

Johnson’s eccentricity, according to the Russian lawmaker, "manifested itself in full when he was foreign secretary and is unlikely to fade away now."

British Eurosceptic Johnson was elected leader of the British Conservative Party on Tuesday, gaining 92,153 votes of the party members while his rival Jeremy Hunt got 46,656 votes in his support.

Thus, as the Conservative leader he will succeed Theresa May as the Prime Minister and will chair the first meeting of the new government on Thursday.