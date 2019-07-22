Servant of the People party gets 42.45% of votes after 50% of ballots counted

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Servant of the People party garnered 42.45% of votes at the snap parliamentary election in the country after 50% of ballots were counted, Ukraine’s Central Election Commission (CEC) reported on Monday.
Five parties have so far overcome the five-percent threshold.
Opposition Platform - For Life received 12.88% of votes, former President Pyotr Poroshenko’s European Solidarity - 8.64%, former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko's Batkivschina - 8.01% and singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s Golos (Voice) - 6.38%.
A snap parliamentary election was held in Ukraine on Sunday, July 21. A total of 225 candidates will get seats in parliament by party lists, while candidates elected in single-seat constituencies are expected to secure 199 seats.