At least 90 people killed in floods in Nepal — media

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. At least 90 people were killed in the floods caused by heavy rains in various regions of Nepal, NNI News reported on Thursday citing Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the ministry, at least 29 citizens are missing. The Nepalese authorities managed to evacuate more than 3,000 people affected by the disaster from the flooded areas. A search and rescue operation continues in the disaster area.

According to earlier reports, 64 people were killed and 31 people were missing.

In late June a monsoon, the strongest in the last 10 years, hit South Asia. Heavy rains caused problems with transport communication, demolition of buildings and numerous accidents.