Hamas delegation to have consultations at Russian Foreign Ministry on July 16

MOSCOW, July 15./TASS/. A Hamas delegation, led by the deputy chairman of its Political Bureau, Mousa Abu Marzook, will hold consultations in Moscow on Tuesday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Palestine’s Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Monday.

"The delegation arrives in Moscow this evening," the diplomat said. "On Tuesday, Abu Marzook will hold consultations with Mr. Bogdanov at the Russian Foreign Ministry," he added.

The press service of the Embassy of Palestine in Moscow told TASS that they had no information about the topics to be discussed at the upcoming consultations.

Previously, a delegation of Hamas visited the Russian capital city in February of this year. Back then, Abu Marzook and Bogdanov, who is the special presidential representative for the Middle East and Africa, discussed restoration of Palestinian unity.