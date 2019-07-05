IAEA special session on Iran set for July 10

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors regarding the report of IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano is set for July 10, an IAEA representative informed TASS on Friday.

Earlier, US Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna Jackie Wolcott requested the board to hold a special session "to discuss the IAEA Director General’s latest, concerning report on the Iranian regime’s nuclear program."

"The United States strongly supports the IAEA and its verification efforts in Iran," the statement by the US mission informed. "As Ambassador Wolcott has previously stated to the IAEA Board of Governors, the Director General’s thorough and factual reporting on Iran’s activities - and any changes in those activities - is essential for the Board to exercise its authority to accurately assess Iran’s implementation of its safeguards obligations and nuclear commitments. The international community must hold Iran’s regime accountable," the US mission stressed.

On Monday, the IAEA informed that Iran had surpassed the 300-kg low-enriched uranium limit stipulated by the nuclear deal. IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano presented the report to the agency’s Board of Governors.

The Iranian nuclear deal

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced the beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertook to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as it, in his words, leaves Iran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He promised to reinstate the former anti-Iranian sanctions and impose tighter ones. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated his country’s commitment to the deal, saying Teheran will continue to implement its liabilities. He called on the European Union to guarantee observance of its interests to keep the deal in place.

On May 8, 2019, Rouhani announced that Tehran would partially suspend its obligations under the JCPOA. The Iranian side claims that members to the deal, primarily representatives of Europe, fail to honor their economic obligations under the deal. Rouhani added that other parties had 60 days to honor their commitments under the JCPOA.