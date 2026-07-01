FIFA World Cup 2026 attendance surpasses 5 million

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. Attendance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has climbed to 5 million spectators.

The tournament reached the milestone during the Round of 32 match between France and Sweden.

TASS previously reported that the tournament set a new FIFA World Cup attendance record during the third round of the group stage, when total attendance went beyond 3.6 million. The previous record was set at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, where 3,587,538 spectators attended the matches. Total attendance for the group stage later rose to 4.6 million.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament, which features 48 teams for the first time, will conclude on July 19. Argentina are the reigning world champions.