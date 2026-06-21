Spain defeats Saudi Arabia 4-0 in FIFA World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. Spain has defeated Saudi-Arabia 4-0 in round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage in Atlanta (Georgia, US).

The goals were scored by Lamine Yamal (in the 10th minute) and Mikel Oyarzabal (the 21st and 24th minutes). Saudi defender Hasan Tambakti scored an own goal in the 49th minute.

Spain now tops Group H with four points. It is followed by Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cabo Verde, which each having one point. Uruguay and Cabo Verde will play their round 2 match later.

Spain will play its final group match vs Uruguay and Saudi Arabia will face Cabo Verde on June 27.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.