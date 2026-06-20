Morocco beats Scotland 1:0 in FIFA World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. Morocco defeated Scotland 1:0 during Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The only goal in the game was scored by Ismael Saibari two minutes into the game. It was the fastest goal during the current World Cup.

With four points, Morocco now leads in Group C, followed by Scotland (3 points), Brazil (1 point), and Haiti (0 points). Brazil will play against Haiti later in the day.

The final round will take place in the early hours of June 26. Brazil will play against Scotland, and Morocco will take on Haiti.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.