Canada crushes Qatar 6-0 in 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. The Canadian national football team crushed Qatar 6-0 in their second group stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup held in Vancouver.

The goals were scored by Cyle Larin (on the 16th minute), Jonathan David (29th, 45th and 90th minutes), Nathan Saliba (64th minute) and Mohamed Manai (self-goal on the 75th minute).

"We showed the world who Canada is. A lot of players came from nowhere, basically," FIFA official website quoted Canadian striker Larin as saying after the match.

"We showed the fight we have in us. And we showed that we can perform on the world stage. We are just getting started," Larin added.

The Canadian national football team now tops it Group B with four points and is followed by Switzerland (four points), Bosnia and Herzegovina (one point) and Qatar (one point).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.