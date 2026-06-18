Uzbekistan suffers defeat to Colombia in World Cup debut match

MEXICO, June 18. /TASS/. Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in a Group K match at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City.

Colombia’s goals were scored by Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jamilton Campaz. Uzbekistan’s first-ever World Cup goal came from Abbosbek Fayzullaev, a former CSKA Moscow player who now plays for Istanbul Basaksehir.

This marked Uzbekistan’s first appearance at a World Cup.

Colombia and Uzbekistan are in Group K with Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who earlier drew 1-1. In their next matches, Uzbekistan will face Portugal, while Colombia will take on DR Congo.