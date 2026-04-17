Russia’s Andreeva advances to 2026 WTA Stuttgart semis defeating Poland’s Swiatek

BERLIN, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s top female tennis player Mirra Andreeva has advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 WTA Tennis Tournament in Germany’s Stuttgart after defeating Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

In a match that lasted for two hours and 36 minutes, the 6th-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, took down her tournament’s 3rd-seeded opponent Swiatek 3-6; 6-4; 6-3.

The Russian is now set to play in the semifinals against the winner between the quarterfinals duel between tournament’s top-seed Yelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.

Andreeva, 18, is a five-time WTA champion. She is currently Russia's top-ranked female player at 9th place in the WTA Rankings. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

The 2026 WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Germany is a WTA 500 tournament played on indoor clay courts located at the up to 8,000-seat capacity Porsche Arena in Stuttgart between April 13 and 19, 2024, and offers over $1.2 million in prize money. Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.