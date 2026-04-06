Russia’s Rublev clears opening round of 2026 ATP Masters in Monte Carlo

PARIS, April 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev cleared the opening round of the 2026 ATP Masters in Monte Carlo on Monday, defeating Nunu Borges of Portugal.

It took the 13th-seeded Rublev, who is playing at the tournament under a neutral status, one hour and thirty-four minutes to defeat his unseeded Portuguese opponent 6-4; 1-6; 6-1.

The Russian is set to play in the next round against Belgium’s Zizou Bergs, who outplayed in the opening round of the tournament French Adrian Mannarino in straight sets 6-4; 6-3.

Rublev, 28, is currently ranked 15th in the ATP Rankings list. He has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. Rublev has never made it past the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam.

The Russian tennis player took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2026 ATP Masters Monte Carlo tennis tournament is played on outdoor clay courts between April 5 and 12. The tournament's reigning champion is Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. Rublev (in 2023) is one of two Russians to ever win this tournament, along with fellow countryman Andrey Chesnokov (in 1990).

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.