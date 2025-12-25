Latvia’s ban of Russians to Luge World Cup 'sets dangerous precedent' — sports official

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The decision of the Latvian authorities to bar Russian athletes from entering the country for the 2025/2026 FIL Luge World Cup stage sets a dangerous precedent, President of the Russian Luge Federation (RLF) Natalia Gart told TASS on Thursday.

Gart stated earlier that the Latvian authorities had issued a notice to the Russian luge sports federation regarding restrictions on 14 Russian athletes and accompanying staff entering the country for the next Luge World Cup stage. This upcoming stage of the FIL Luge World Cup in Latvia next month is a qualifying stage for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

"I deem this decision as unjustified and politically motivated," Gart said. "It is obvious to me that sports today mirrors the reality of the present-day world."

The 2025/2026 FIL Luge World Cup stage in Latvia’s Sigulda is scheduled for January 3-4.

"Its [sports] task is exactly the opposite, which is to show what the world could be like. This is the core essence voiced by Pierre de Coubertin. In my understanding, international sports should push forward for impartiality, respect for human dignity and equal treatment of athletes regardless of their origin and nationality," Gart pointed out.

"This particular decision, sent to us by the Latvian Luge Federation, sets a dangerous precedent. It may concern us [Russia] today, but tomorrow it could be someone else. Therefore, this should not be ignored," she said.

"The absolute faith of athletes in the justice of the system to which they have devoted their lives is under threat," the RLF official noted. "After all the twists and turns, we [Russia] have only three neutral athletes left who can qualify for the right to compete at the Olympic Games. And still they keep getting sticks under their sleds."

According to Gart, the current developments test international sports in general.

"This is a test of loyalty to Olympic values, under the pressure of external circumstances. I believe that in times of crisis and conflict, it is especially important for sports to be led by people who are able to maintain independence of judgment and loyalty to the Olympic ideals," she said.

"Only in this case can sport fulfill its historical role - to be an arena for dialogue, preserve human ties and work for future reconciliation, rather than deepening division," Gart added.

On December 24, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze announced a decision to impose entry bans to the Baltic state on 14 Russian athletes.

"I have decided to include 14 Russian Federation citizens on the persona non grata list of the Republic of Latvia," Braze wrote on her X social network account, adding that athletes from Russia are not welcome in Latvia.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place on February 6-22, 2026. Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Olympics under a neutral status and only in individual competitions.

FIL’s previous sanctions against Russia

The International Luge Federation barred Russian athletes from competing in its sponsored tournaments since March 2022 after the escalation of the situation in Ukraine. In June 2024, the international federation opted to vote on the extension of sanctions against the Russian athletes.

On July 14, RLF President Gart announced to TASS that the federation decided to protect the rights of its national luge athletes in court. Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev stated later on his Telegram channel that he had filed an appeal against the decision of the FIL Congress disputing the Russian athletes’ ban.

In early November, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Russia’s appeal against the previously imposed ban by the International Luge Federation and ruled to clear Russian lugers and bobsledders for participation in international tournaments.