Russian hockey star Malkin says he wants to finish his career with Pittsburgh Penguins

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian ice hockey star and three-time Stanley Cup winner Evgeni Malkin wants to retire a Pittsburgh Penguin, but knows that in the sports business, those kinds of things are not always up to the player, RG web portal reported on Tuesday.

The Russian signed a four-year extension with the Pens in 2022. That deal expires at the end of the 2025/2026 season.

"A lot depends on things I can’t control. We’ll talk after the season," the Russian player said in an exclusive interview with RG in response to a question about his future career plans. "There are many details. What if the team struggles or misses the playoffs, and big trades start? Of course, I don’t see myself in another jersey - not in Florida, not in Colorado, anywhere."

"I’ve played my whole life in Pittsburgh. I love the fans, I love the city. I want to finish here. But there are always details. And of course, I want to fight for another [NHL Stanley] Cup," he continued.

Malkin declined to say whether he had discussed signing a new contract with the management of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"The season is long; there are many games ahead. We’ll see how I feel. I understand his [Pittsburgh Penguins Team president Kyle Dubas] concerns - he wants to see how I perform over a long stretch," Malkin stated. "Sometimes players start well for 20 games, then the scoring disappears. The main thing is to play well the whole season."

"Then we’ll talk - maybe in February, maybe after the season. I don’t want to worry about it. I just want to enjoy hockey," he added.

Speaking about the current NHL season and his performance in recent years under his current contract, Malkin said: "The last few years were tough. We missed the playoffs and didn’t play our best hockey. Before this season, I told myself: if this is the last one, I just need to enjoy it. Not pay attention to negativity or the stories about trades."

"I come to practice and try to enjoy every day. If it ends up being my last season, it’s OK. If I play well and we agree on one or two more years, that would be great. I’ve accepted the situation and came into this year with a new mindset," he continued.

Malkin, a 39-year-old center forward, is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, winning the championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Malkin was originally drafted by the US ice hockey club with the second pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.

Speaking about his age in the interview with RG web portal, Malkin remarked: "Honestly, sometimes you wake up and feel like you’re 40 or even older."

"Some games really take a lot out of you. In the morning, everything hurts. But then you get a massage, do your treatments, cold tubs - and you’re back," he noted. "The main thing is to take care of yourself: get the extra massage, do the procedures, take vitamins. Overall, I feel fine. I don’t want to say what age I feel, because it changes."

When Malkin signed his extension with Pittsburgh back in 2022, the club proudly stated that "Only Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby have played more seasons in a Penguins sweater."

In total, according to NHL official statistics, Malkin has played 16 NHL seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in 1,232 games. He has racked up 519 goals and 850 assists over that span.

The Penguins’ official website also states that in addition to all of his feats Malkin: "Won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie following a 33-goal, 85-point season. He has won three Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017) as well as the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP (2011-12), the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer twice (2008-09, 2011-12), the Ted Lindsay Award as the top player in the NHL as selected by the players (2011-12) and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (2009)."

Playing for the Russian national ice hockey team at the IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championships, Malkin won two golds (2012, 2014), two silvers (2010, 2015) and two bronze medals (2007, 2019).

In August 2017, Malkin received the Kharlamov Trophy in Moscow, which is awarded annually to the best Russian ice hockey player for the previous season. Malkin was also awarded the trophy in 2012.

Since its introduction in 2002, in addition to Malkin, the trophy has also gone to Hockey Hall of Fame member Sergei Fedorov (in 2003), Ilya Kovalchuk (in 2004), Alexander Ovechkin (in 2006-2010, 2014-2015, 2018), Pavel Datsyuk (in 2011, 2013), Artemi Panarin (in 2016) and Nikita Kucherov (2019). The trophy was unclaimed in 2005 due to an NHL lockout that year.