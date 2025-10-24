Russia’s Melnikova wins gold in vault at 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

JAKARTA, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Angelina Melnikova claimed gold on Friday in the women’s vault competition at the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.

The judges awarded Melnikova 14.466 points for her performance. The silver went to Canada’s Lia Monica Fontaine (14.033 points) and the bronze to Joscelyn Roberson from the United States (13.983 points).

This is Melnikova’s second gold medal at the world championship in Jakarta, as earlier in the week she won in women’s individual all-around competition.

Melnikova, 25, is now a three-time world champion, with three silver and three bronze medals also earned at the world championships. At the European Championships between 2016 and 2021, she has collected a total of 12 medals, four gold, four silver and four bronze.

At the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, she grabbed the gold in the team event, bronze medals in the individual all-around and floor exercises. During her Olympic debut at the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil, she collected a silver medal in the team event.

The 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is taking place at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia between October 19 and 25. Russian athletes are participating in the championship under a neutral status due to restrictions previously imposed over the country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

This is the Russian artistic gymnasts’ first appearance in four years at international tournaments since they officially took part in the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.