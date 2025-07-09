Russia’s teen sensation Andreeva sent home at Wimbledon by World No. 35 Bencic

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s top-ranked female tennis player Mirra Andreeva fell to World No. 35 Belinda Bencic from Switzerland on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon tournament in London.

It took the unseeded Bencic two tiebreaks and just over two hours to defeat the 7th-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament. The final score was 7-6 (7-3); 7-6 (7-2).

The Swiss player will play in the semifinals against Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who earlier in the day defeated another Russian, Lyudmila Samsonova.

With Andreeva’s loss on Wednesday, there are no more Russian players left at Wimbledon either on the men’s or women’s side.

Andreeva, 18, is a three-time WTA champion. She is Russia's top-ranked female player according to the WTA Rankings (7th). Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals.

In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

This year’s Wimbledon takes place between June 30 and July 13 and offers a total of 50 million Euro [some $57.4 million] in prize money. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic are the reigning Wimbledon champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.