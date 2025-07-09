Russia’s Samsonova falls to Poland’s Swiatek in Wimbledon quarters

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Lyudmila Samsonova on Wednesday lost in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon tennis tournament in London to Poland’s Iga Swiatek.

It took the 8th-seeded Polish player just under two hours to fell her 19th-seeded opponent Samsonova, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, in straight sets 6-2; 7-5.

Swiatek is the first Polish woman to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon since Agnieszka Radwanska in 2015.

"I feel like I’m doing a great job at just learning how to play on grass," the tournament’s press service quoted Swiatek as saying after the match. "[It’s the] first time I feel, like, more comfortable. I feel like the process has some kind of logic."

"Honestly, it feels great. Even though I’m in the middle of [the] tournament, I already got goosebumps after this win," she continued. "I’m super happy and super proud of myself," she said. "I really enjoy playing this year and hopefully it’s going to last as long as possible."

Swiatek, 24, the 4th-ranked player in the world, will now get set to face off against unseeded Belinda Bencic from Switzerland in the semifinals.

"I’ll just recover today, try not to celebrate too much but already focus on the next [match]," Swiatek added.

Samsonova, 26, is currently ranked 19th in the Women’s Tennis Association Rankings and has five career WTA titles. Playing on the Grand Slam circuit, she has made it as far as Round 4 (2021 Wimbledon and 2022, 2024 US Open). In 2021, she won the Billie Jean King Cup as part of the Russian national team.

This year’s Wimbledon takes place between June 30 and July 13 and offers a total of 50 million Euro [some $57.4 million] in prize money. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic are the reigning Wimbledon champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.