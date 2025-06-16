Russia’s Rublev up one spot in latest ATP rankings

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev moved up a spot in the ATP’s latest (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings of the world’s best tennis players released by the association on Monday.

Rublev, who plays as a neutral athlete internationally, rose from 15th to 14th place in the newly published ATP Rankings, standing at 2,920 points, same as France’s Arthur Fils (2,920 points).

Rublev is rated above Fils because the Frenchman skipped last week’s tennis tournament in the Dutch city of Hertongenbosh, losing 15 ranking points.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy, 10,880 points), 2nd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 8,850), 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 6,500), 4th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 4,735), 5th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 4,630), 6th Jack Draper (the United Kingdom, 4,550), 7th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, 4,470 points), 8th Tommy Paul (the United States, 3,470 points), 9th Holger Rune (Denmark, 3,440 points) and 10th Ben Shelton (the United States, 3,170 points).

In the newly-published ATP Top-100 Rankings Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev remains in the top spot being ranked 11th (with 3,140 points), while Andrey Rublev occupies 14th place (2,920 pointts), Karen Khachanov holds the 22nd place (2,050 points) and Roman Safiullin stands in the 73rd place (816 points).

Rublev, 27, won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. He also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals.

The Russian tennis player took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.