Russian goaltender Ilya Nabokov signs contract with NHL Colorado Club

WASHINGTON, May 31. /TASS/. Russian goaltender Ilya Nabokov has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with NHL Colorado Club, the press service of the club reported.

"The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed goaltender Ilya Nabokov to a two-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season," the report said.

Nabokov, 22, spent the 2024-25 season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL. He also appeared in five playoff games.

A native of Kasli, Russia, Nabokov was selected by Colorado in the second round (38th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was the first netminder selected among his draft peers. The draft choice was the highest the Avalanche have selected a goaltender since taking Philippe Sauve at 38th overall in 1998, the club said.