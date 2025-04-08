Russia’s Ibragimov takes gold in under-65 kg category at European Wrestling Championships

BRATISLAVA, April 8. /TASS/. Russian freestyle wrestler Ibragim Ibragimov won the gold on Tuesday at the 2025 European Wrestling Championship in the under-65 kilogram weight category.

In the final, Ibragimov defeated Khamzat Arsamerzouev of France.

Ibragimov, 24, secured a second gold medal for Russia at the tournament as earlier in the day Nachyn Mongush won the gold in the under-57 kilogram weight category after defeating Azamat Tuskaev of Serbia in the final round.

The 2025 European Wrestling Championship is being held in Bratislava, Slovakia from April 7-13. Russian wrestlers compete at the tournament under the flag of the United World Wrestling (UWW) federation.