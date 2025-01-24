Moscow lauds FIDE decision to clear Russia’s U18 chess players for int’l team tournaments

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) decision to allow Under-18 players from Russia and Belarus to compete internationally in team events is a positive step forward, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

"It is a positive step forward. It will certainly provide our young chess players with an opportunity to take part in important competitions and improve their skills," Peskov, who is also the chairman of the Russian Chess Federation’s (RCF) Board of Trustees, said.

He also said that Russia would continue to work to ensure Russian athletes’ participation in international chess competitions.

"Let it be under a neutral status at first. The main thing is to get back to playing in international competitions," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, FIDE ruled to allow Under-18 players from Russia and Belarus to participate in international team competitions.

FIDE’s sanctions against Russia

On February 28, 2022, FIDE announced that chess players from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to participate in international competitions under a neutral status, adding, however, that the federation had barred both countries from hosting official chess competitions.

On March 16, 2022, the world governing body of chess barred teams representing Russia and Belarus from all international competition.

On June 7, 2024, the FIDE Ethics Commission ruled to suspend the membership of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF) with the global federation for the two-year period because the RCF included as its members chess associations from the country’s new territories.

On June 26, 2024, Russia’s governing chess body filed an appeal against the decision of the FIDE Ethics Commission and requested a complete overhaul of the Ethics Commission, as well as the return of the flag and anthem to Russian athletes.

On September 13, 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the FIA Ethics Commission overturned the body's earlier decision to revoke the RCF’s membership, upholding the appeal of the Russian Chess Federation.