Paris Paralympics involving Russian athletes to open in Paris

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. The Summer Paralympic Games involving the strongest Russian athletes will kick off in Paris at 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT - TASS) on Wednesday.

The Paralympics to run through September 8 will enable 88 Russian Paralympic athletes to compete under a neutral flag.

Paralympic gold medalist Ivan Potekhin will be the national team Chef de Mission, while Dr. Guzel Idrisova who heads the Anti-Doping, Medical and Scientific Department of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) will act as the team’s head doctor.

"We will not attend the opening ceremony even as we have the opportunity to visit it as spectators. Some athletes will start competing the next day <…> As regards the closing ceremony, we will discuss this issue closer to the end of the Games depending on the situation. Other issues constitute our priority now," RPC President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.