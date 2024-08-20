IPC says accreditations to Paralympic Games are not in its competence

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has nothing to do with the refusal to grant accreditations to TASS journalists at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, the IPC press service told TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Organizing Committee of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris declined to issue accreditations to all journalists of Russian news agency TASS citing a decision of the French authorities.

"The responsibility of accreditation for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games lies solely with Paris 2024 and the relevant national authorities," the press service said.

The Paralympics Organizing Committee previously approved the accreditation of two journalists from the agency, but changed its decision upon second review. Previously issued accreditations of two more of the agency’s journalists were revoked earlier as well.

On July 28, the Organizing Committee of the 2024 Summer Olympics stripped four TASS journalists of their previously issued accreditations referring to a decision made by the French authorities. Three journalists had time to report on the opening ceremony of the Games in Paris and on some of the sports events. TASS correspondents worked in full compliance with all regulations and there were no complaints whatsoever with regard to them on behalf of the organizers.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians will be participating in the 2024 Games under a neutral status. They were barred from taking part in the Parade of Athletes during the opening and closing ceremonies and also excluded from the 2024 Paralympics overall medal standings.

Last week, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that 90 Paralympians from Russia were cleared to take part in the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games.