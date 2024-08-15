Mirra Andreeva of Russia advances to Round of 16 of WTA Cincinnati Open

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva defeated Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Round of 32 of the Cincinnati Open tournament in the US state of Ohio.

Andreeva won 6:2, 6:3. Both players were not seeded.

In the next round, the player from Russia will face the winner of the Round of 32 match between Russia’s Anastasia Potapova and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

17-year-old Andreeva is forging a name for herself on the WTA Tour this year, having reached the semi-finals of the French Open. She returned to Paris around two months later to claim a silver Olympic medal in the pairs competition, alongside Diana Schnaider.