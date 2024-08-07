St. Petersburg to host 2025 Russian Weightlifting Championship

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg, has been selected to host the Russian Weightlifting Championship in 2025, Dmitry Vasilenko, the secretary general of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) told TASS on Wednesday.

"The RWF Executive Committee approved the city of St. Petersburg as the venue for the next Russian Weightlifting Championship during its meeting," Vasilenko said.

The tournament’s competitions are tentatively scheduled to be held between August 9 and 14. Next year’s championship will mark 140 years since weightlifting became an official sport in Russia.

In 1885, Polish-born Wladyslaw Krajewski opened a club for amateur weightlifters in St. Petersburg. Just 12 years later, the city hosted the country’s first-ever national weightlifting championship.

The 2024 Russian Weightlifting Championship was hosted by the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.