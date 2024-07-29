Triathlon events at 2024 Paris Games may be postponed — Paris deputy mayor

PARIS, July 29. /TASS/. Triathlon competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France might be postponed to later dates due to poor water quality in the Seine River, Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris, told French broadcaster RMC Sport on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the organizers of the 2024 Games in France decided to postpone the 2nd training session for triathletes in Paris. Last week they also suspended their 1st training session. Both sessions, according to them, were suspended due to contaminated water in the Seine River, caused by the recent heavy rains in the French capital.

"Plan B is to shift the [triathlon] competitions to other dates," Rabadan said in an interview with RMC Sport. "We can squeeze a two-day schedule into a single day."

"We are making plans here, but I hope that we will not have to resort to such contingencies," he added.

Triathlon competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics are scheduled for July 30 and 31.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

Heavy rains poured down on the French capital in recent days, also marring last Friday's Olympics opening ceremony, which took place along the Seine embankment and Trocadero Square.