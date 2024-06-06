Official mascot of 2024 World Friendship Games in Russia named 'Dobryak'

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. A jury of experts has decided to give the name "Dobryak" to the tiger mascot of the 2024 World Friendship Games, which are set to be held in Russia this fall, Director General of the Friendship Games Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin said on Thursday.

"The expert jury has named the official mascot of the World Friendship Games," Sorokin said speaking on the sidelines of the 2024 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "His name is Dobryak [roughly translated as 'Mr. Nice Guy']."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World."

Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.

2024 World Friendship Games

Moscow and Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region are slated to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cautioned National Olympic Committees (NOCs) against participating in the World Friendship Games in Russia next year, as this would violate the global Olympic body’s recommendations.

Last November, WADA chief Banka warned that certain sanctions could be in place against international athletes willing to participate in the 2024 World Friendship Games. He said in particular that: "The possible participation in those competitions of those who are parties to the WADA Code, may have certain consequences."