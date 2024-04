MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Rinas Akhmadeyev has won the Moscow Half Marathon, setting a new competition record.

The runner covered the 21.1 kilometers in one hour, two minutes and 39 seconds.

Anna Vikulova won the women’s race, finishing the distance in one hour, ten minutes and five seconds.

The winners will be awarded 180,000 rubles ($1,900) each, while Akhmadeyev will get an additional 280,000 rubles ($3,000) for his record-breaking performance.