IIHF decides against reincorporating Russian team back into its competitions

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council has decided not to allow the Russian team to participate in the 2024/2025championship season, according to a statement.

"The IIHF Council reviewed the current safety risks associated with reincorporating the Russian and the Belarusian National and Club Teams into IIHF Competitions. Based on a thorough analysis, the IIHF Council concluded that it is not yet safe to reincorporate the Russian and Belarusian Teams back into IIHF Competitions. Therefore, Russia and Belarus will not participate in the 2024/2025 IIHF championship season," the statement reads.