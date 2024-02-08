Russia to have strong presence at Games of the Future

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Nearly every second team that will compete at the Games of the Future in Kazan includes at least one Russian national, Dmitry Grigoryev, director of the All-Russian Federation of Phygital Sports, told a press conference at the TASS headquarters.

"A total of 119 teams, composed entirely or partially of Russians, will compete in every event at the Games of the Future," Grigoryev said. "Over 250 teams are planned to compete in total, so almost every second team will have at least one Russian on its squad. Most of them will be purely Russian," Grigoryev said.

"Russian teams had three ways to get to the Games of the Future. The first was to win one of the ten rounds of test events that took place in Kazan from September 2022 to November 2023. Another option was to get a direct invitation from the Games organizers. There are many such teams, most of them consisting of stars in cyber or phygital disciplines who have experience and are rated. Another way was to win one of the All-Russian stages of the Phygital Sports Championships, which took place last fall," the director added.

The first Games of the Future will be held in Kazan from February 21 to March 3, 2024. They will focus on new disciplines using modern technologies, digital environment and physical activity. This format involves the use of the latest developments in cyber sports, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, information technology and artificial intelligence.