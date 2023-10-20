Russian tennis player Shnaider reaches semifinals of WTA tournament in China

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia's Diana Shnaider defeated Japan's Nao Hibino in the quarterfinals of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Nanchang, China.

The match ended 6-0, 7-5 in favor of Schnaider. In the next match she will play against the winner of the match between the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova and Colombia's Camila Osorio.

Schnaider, 19, is ranked 72nd in the WTA rankings and has never won a WTA competition. She has never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament. Schnaider has won three junior Grand Slam doubles tournaments - at Wimbledon (2021), the Australian Open (2022) and the US Open (2022).

Hibino, 28, is ranked 93rd in the world rankings and has three WTA titles. She has never gotten out of the first round at a Grand Slam.

The tournament in Nanchang will end on October 22. The hard-court tournament belongs to the WTA 250 category. The total prize fund is over $259,000. The reigning champion is Sweden's Rebecca Peterson, who won the tournament in 2019. Since then, the competition has not been held due to the coronavirus infection. In 2021, the WTA announced the suspension of the competition in China due to the situation with the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, who accused a high-ranking Chinese official of forcing her into an intimate relationship.

The tennis player later assured that she was safe.