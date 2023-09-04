World Aquatics clears Russian athletes for int’l tournaments under neutral status

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics, has ruled to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international tournaments under a neutral status, the organization’s press office said in a statement.

"Following extensive consultation and deliberations, the World Aquatics Bureau today unanimously decided on a set of criteria that would allow aquatics athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports to participate in future World Aquatics competitions as Individual Neutral Athletes," the statement, issued on late Monday, reads.

"Individual Neutral Athletes will only be permitted to compete in events where a time or result is established by the performances of a single athlete. A maximum of one Individual Neutral Athlete from Russia and one from Belarus per event will be allowed to compete at World Aquatics competitions," the statement continued.

Commenting on the decision regarding Russian and Belarusian athletes Husain Al Musallam, the president of World Aquatics, said: "The World Aquatics Bureau recognizes the dedication, commitment, and talent of athletes, regardless of their nationality."

"Despite the challenges we face on the international stage, we acknowledge our responsibility to foster a competitive, fair, and inclusive environment for every competitor," Husain Al Musallam noted. "I would like to thank all those involved in developing the strict and fair approach we have agreed today."

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

At its session on March 28, 2023, the IOC Executive Board issued recommendations to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.