UEFA shakes up committees, Russia to hold 15 seats in coming years

TASS, August 1. Fifteen Russians have taken seats on the Committees of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the press service of the organization reported.

President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov remained Deputy Chairman of the National Associations Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Club Competitions Committee. Dyukov is also on the board of the UEFA Executive Committee. Vyacheslav Koloskov remained an honorary board member of UEFA, Polina Yumasheva stayed on as a board member in the Governance and Compliance Committee, Roman Babaev will remain on the board of the Club Licensing Committee, Denis Solovev will continue to hold a seat in the Marketing Advisory Committee, Ekaterina Fedyshina will maintain a seat on the Fair Play and Social Responsibility Committee and Alexander Medvedev (President of FC Zenit St. Petersburg) will continue to sit on the board of the Club Competitions Committee. Two others will keep their previous positions: Leonid Kaloshin, who kept his place on the Referee Convention Panel, and Nikolay Levnikov, who stayed on as a member of the Referee Development Panel.

UEFA will welcome several new Russians to its ranks: President of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Alexander Alayev, who has become the fourth Vice Chairman of the Stadium and Security Committee, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov, who will now hold a seat in the National Team Competitions Committee, Head of the Women's Football Department Maria Suchkova, now on the board of the Women’s Football Committee, Head of the RFU Academy Irina Baranova, who will take her place as a board member in the Development and Technical Assistance Committee. Executive Secretary of the RFU Control and Disciplinary Committee Daniil Zamorin will now sit on the board of the UEFA Legal Committee and Head of the RFU Mass Football Development Department Olga Maschikova will assume a seat on the Grassroots Football Panel.

On June 28, following a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee, Alexander Alayev told TASS that he would step down as Chairman of the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee. He has been replaced by Vadim Lasenko from Latvia.

On February 28, 2022, UEFA banned Russian clubs and teams from participating in competitions under its aegis because of the situation in Ukraine.