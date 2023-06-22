World’s Olympics body IOC rules to ban International Boxing Association

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The managing authorities of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision on Thursday to strip the International Boxing Association (IBA) of its membership status.

"Upon the recommendation of the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the IOC Session, which met remotely on 22 June 2023, has decided to withdraw recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA)," the IOC official website said in a report earlier in the day.

"The report establishes that the IBA has failed to fulfil the conditions set by the IOC in its decision communicated to the IBA on 9 December 2021 - which was not challenged by the IBA - for lifting the suspension of the IBA’s recognition.

This decision followed the IOC voting with over 70 people giving their votes in favor at the session. Sixty-nine people were reported to vote in favor of the proposed initiative and one member abstained.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board recommended at the organization's session to revoke the official status of the International Boxing Association. An extraordinary session on this issue was scheduled to be held in an online format on June 22.

The IOC Executive Committee, however, favors keeping the sport of boxing as part of the Olympic program.