Every day is heroic achievement for Zaporozhye NPP employees — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, August 5 /TASS/. Employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) perform a heroic act every day, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Every day is a heroic act for Zaporozhye NPP employees. Some of them pay for their professional duty with their lives. The global nuclear family was shocked by the July killing of Alexander Yakovlev, the chief engineer of Zaporozhye NPP and the second in command at the plant, by the Ukrainian military. His driver, Dmitry Filippov, was killed with him," he said.

Likhachev recalled that by the presidential decree, Yakovlev was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage, and Filippov was awarded the Bravery Medal.

The Rosatom chief noted that Russian nuclear scientists, for their part, have already provided and will continue to provide assistance and support to the bereaved families.