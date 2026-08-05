MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities use drones to drop mines on the main road from Energodar to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant every night, with four employees injured since the beginning of the week, Head of Russia’s Rosatom civil nuclear power corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"The Kiev authorities began using a new method of pressure on the city, mass mining of public roads, four months ago. Russian Defense Ministry units are heroically removing the explosive devices. However, drones continue to drop mines, including 'petal' mines, on the main road leading into the city, the routes used by plant personnel traveling to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, and key intersections every night," Likhachev said as reported by the state corporation’s press office.

According to Likhachev, attempts to enter and leave the city, food deliveries, emergency medical transport operations, and the delivery of shift workers to the nuclear plant have all become life-threatening.

"Over the past two and a half days since the beginning of the week, four Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant employees have already been injured as a result of explosions of mines remotely deployed by Ukrainian drones," he said.

A vehicle was hit by a mine first, injuring the people inside, followed by two workers who were traveling to work on scooters, Likhachev added.

"Two employees in serious condition were taken to a local hospital, and one of them had to undergo a leg amputation. Two others suffered, if one can put it that way, minor injuries and refused hospitalization," Likhachev said.