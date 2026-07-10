Russian humanitarian aid delivered to Venezuela's La Guaira state — ambassador

CARACAS, July 10. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid from a Russian company has been provided to Venezuela's La Guaira state, the area worst affected by the devastating earthquake on June 24, Russia's Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS.

"Today, in La Guaira state, which suffered the most from the earthquake, together with one of our companies operating here, we handed over to the state government humanitarian aid purchased in Venezuela, including electric generators, medicines, food, drinking water, and basic necessities," the Russian diplomat said. "Governor Jose Alejandro Teran welcomed us and thanked us for this gesture of solidarity," the ambassador added.

Melik-Bagdasarov said that earlier the authorities of Crimea and the mayor of Yalta, who last year visited La Guaira, Venezuela's sea gateway, sent their condolences to Governor Teran. During their visit, the Crimeans took steps to bring the two regions closer together.

The ambassador said that together with the governor, he visited one of the "centers where work is ongoing tirelessly to store, sort, and deliver humanitarian aid to temporary camps for people who have lost their homes." He noted the exceptionally high level of coordination at the humanitarian aid distribution center.

Melik-Bagdasarov stressed: "In Venezuela, Russia is always seen as a true friend and reliable partner, and they value the attention that our country gives to the government and people of Venezuela." The Russian diplomat recalled that "Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences immediately after the earthquake, and condolences were also sent by the heads of both chambers of the Russian parliament and a number of state officials.

The ambassador said that "a large-scale Russian government-coordinated aid shipment, led by Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, is expected to arrive in Venezuela in the coming days." Venezuelans are grateful for this assistance and are awaiting its arrival, Melik-Bagdasarov noted.

As a result of the earthquake, which occurred on June 24, during which two series of strong tremors were recorded about 40 seconds apart, 3,889 people died in Venezuela and 16,740 were injured, according to data as of July 9. A total of 17,907 people lost their homes, 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and 856 sustained significant damage. During search-and-rescue operations, 6,462 people were saved.